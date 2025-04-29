Mumbai, April 29: The Bodoland Lottery Department will announce the Bodoland Lottery Result of April 29, 2025, today at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM IST. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this government-organised lottery is one of the most popular draws in Assam, attracting thousands of participants every day. Players eagerly wait for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), which are published daily on the official website, bodolotteries.com. There, the complete winners’ list as well as ticket numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw are available in PDF format for easy download and verification.

Apart from the Bodoland Lottery, several other draws such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi also enjoy widespread popularity in the region. If you’re looking to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, simply visit the official website to access the latest ticket numbers and the full list of winners. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), head over to the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the results will be published at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The site provides the complete winners' list and ticket numbers in a downloadable PDF format. Click here to easily access today's Bodoland Lottery lucky draw results and find out if you're among the winners. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Across India, at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, permit the operation of state-run lotteries. These lotteries conduct a range of daily and weekly draws, offering participants the excitement of winning attractive prizes. However, it’s important to remember that lotteries are a form of gambling. LatestLY advises players to engage cautiously and responsibly, ensuring that participation stays within personal financial limits. Lotteries should be seen as a form of entertainment, not as a reliable means of income.

