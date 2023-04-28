Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Friday presided over the Maintenance Command Commanders' Conference held in Vayusena Nagar in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said.

In his address at the conference, the Air Chief Marshal appreciated the vital role played by the HQ MC and its units towards sustenance of various fleets and systems.

A defence release said the CAS emphasised the need to move towards 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), for which a positive contribution can be made by Maintenance Command units.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari handed over trophies to MC units at the two-day conference, which started on Thursday.

He was received here by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, the defence release added.

