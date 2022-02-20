New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff on Sunday reviewed the overall preparations for the 12th President's Fleet Review (PFR) which will be conducted at Visakhapatnam tomorrow as a part of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra to review the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft.

Ships from all Naval Commands and Andaman and Nicobar Command are anchored in four columns. The Presidential yacht will sail past 44 ships anchored in four lanes and will be accorded the ceremonial salute, one by one.

The participating platforms in the review include newly inducted combat platforms, the latest stealth destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela, a Kalvari class submarine commissioned into the Indian Navy recently.

IN Ships Chennai, Delhi, Teg, and three Shivalik class frigates and three Kamorta class ASW Corvettes will also form part of the review. Ships from the Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India, and Ministry of Earth Sciences are also taking part, it said.

A Composite Fly Past by Chetaks, ALH, Sea Kings, KAMOVs, Dorniers, IL-38SD, P8I, Hawks, and MiG 29K will also form part of the review.

It is pertinent to mention that 47 out of the 60 ships and submarines participating have been constructed in Indian shipyards, thus showcasing indigenous capabilities and progress towards Atmanirbharta, the ministry added. (ANI)

