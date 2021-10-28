Coimbatore, Oct 28 (PTI): Four people, including a child, have tested positive for dengue positive and been undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here.

Following heavy rains in the district, many people have been landing at the CMCH with symptoms of fever and cough, said the hospital Dean Dr N Nirmala on Thursday.

Already, there have been 80 cases with symptoms of malaria and viral fever, she said.

With rains, diseases like dengue and viral fever are likely to increase and the general public is advised to consume hot water and approach the hospital if they have symptoms of fever and cough, Nirmala said.

