Kasaragod(Ker), Jul 11 (PTI)A one and half-year child died after a beetle allegedly got stuck in his trachea in this district, police said on Sunday.

The cause of death of Anvad was revealed following a post mortem conducted on his body today.

The incident was reported from Nullipady Chennikaraon Saturday night. According to police, the toddler was rushed to a hospital in the neighbourhood soon after he fell unconscious while playing inside his house. He died while being taken to the hospital.

The doctors could not ascertain the cause of death. A post-mortem of the body was performed at the General hospital here and the surgeons found the beetle trapped in the respiratory tract of the kid.

