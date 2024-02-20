New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, wrote to the Bihar Chief Secretary on Monday about mapped and unmapped madrasas in the state.

In his letter, Priyank Kanoongo sought information from the government regarding Madrasas.

"In response to the Summon notice issued to the Chief Secretary, Bihar, the Commission is in receipt of a letter dated February 19, the Commission has examined the reply and it is important to highlight that the State has Constitutional duty/responsibility to provide education in schools which are duly defined under Section 2(n) of the RTE Act. The 86th Constitutional Amendment Act not only provides a Fundamental Right to the children to get elementary education but also obliges the State through Directive Principles of State Policy. However, the fact of getting education in Madrasas through State fund instead of getting enrolled in a proper school obstructs the aforementioned Constitutional mandate," the letter read.

"An affidavit stating that no Madrasa exists and is operation in Bihar without UDISE code. As per the information provided Non-Muslim children are attending Madrasas in Bihar. Please provide number and details of these childrens. Also, provide number of non-muslim children who have completed the highest level of qualification in a Madrasa and who have become Maulvis after completion of requisite courses," it added.

The NCPCR chief further request the state secretary to appear on February 22 with all related documents.

"As even after considerable time lapse, no satisfactory response has been submitted to the Commission. Therefore, it is requested to appear before the Commission on February 22 at 1500 hours that the point-wise information on the above points along with all related documents," the letter from NCPCR said. (ANI)

