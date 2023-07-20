Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Claiming that Tibet is a security concern for India, organisers of an Indo-Tibet cultural exchange programme said on Thursday that China wants to "progress physically" by claiming territories of other

Former professor of political science Pulak Narayan Dhar of Calcutta University who was speaking on behalf of the programme said that China has been displaying aggression at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) between the two countries. "China wants to progress physically by claiming territories of others in addition to economic advancement," Dhar said, adding that this has made Tibet, a former buffer between India and China "our security concern."

The organisers of the programme, which will include a seinar on Tibet: Past-Present-Future impact on India to be held on Saturday, said that Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, former prime minister of the Tibetan government in exile, will speak at a seminar on "Tibet-past present future, impact on India" to be held as part of the exchange programme to be held here by an NGO and the department of South and Southeast Asian Studies of the University of Calcutta.

Dhar said that Tibet should be given back its independence or at least it should be turned into a meaningful autonomous region.

"We should realise that It is China and not Pakistan that is India's main (security) concern," he said. The day-long programme is being organised to create awareness among the people about Tibet, the NGO's president Ruby Mukherjee said.

