Dhalai (Tripura) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that countries like China and Pakistan who have always created troubles for India are now silent because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership.

According to Saha, the defence forces of India were further strengthened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the charge of office.

"We all know how China invaded India and forcefully occupied an integral part of this country when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India. Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks are many in number. But, as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the control of the office, none of the neighbours have so far shown any courage to invade Indian territory," Saha said while addressing an election rally at the Surma assembly constituency located in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

"Not even an inch of land belonging to this country could be occupied by others after Modi ji started to lead the nation from the front," he added.

Saha emphasized that instances of border skirmishes reduced drastically after Prime Minister Narendra sent out a stern message through the surgical strike.

"Terrorism was at its ugliest peak before 2014. Reports of bomb blasts, terror attacks, killings and assaults on our soldiers posted along borders were common. The North East was also classified as a disturbed area because of the unabated rise of the insurgent movement," Saha said.

"For all practical reasons, the thinking citizenry of the country was concerned about the future of this nation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the charge of office. Under his leadership, our country cemented its position in all the major global platforms," Saha added.

Speaking about the solutions to problems that plagued the North East region, Saha said, "A total of 12 peace accords have been signed since 2014 to make sure peace prevails in the North East. Today, when the Chief Ministers of the North Eastern states meet during meetings of the North East Council, most of them have a common feeling to share. We all feel that the North East has become a part of mainstream India after the BJP came to power. Most of the border disputes between states have been amicably settled and differences are bridged."

Highlighting the policies and projects framed for the socio-economic and cultural upliftment of the tribal population, Saha said, "As many as seven artists, singers and cultural personalities of the tribal society received Padma Shri award in the last ten years. Apart from that, 21 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being opened in Tripura to make sure that quality education reaches each and every nook and corner of the state. Besides, a Rs 1,400 crore World Bank project was also sanctioned for livelihood-friendly infrastructure development in the areas dominated by the Janajatis."

The first phase of Lok Sabha polls took place on April 19 and the remaining 6 phases of the elections will continue on different dates till June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

