New Delhi, April 21: A massive fire broke out in the ground area of an under-construction complex of the new Central Secretariat in Delhi, officials said on Sunday. The facility is being built under the Union government's ambitious Central Vista project.

Visuals show fire officials dousing the massive blaze that broke out on Sunday evening. According to Delhi Fire Service, "We received information about the fire incident at 6.01 pm. Shortly after receiving the information about the blaze, 8 fire services rushed to the spot." Delhi Fire Videos: Blaze Erupts in Under-Construction Building Near Central Secretariat, Fire Tenders Rushed to Scene.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Ground Area of Under-Construction Complex

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in an under-construction building near the Central Secretariat. Fire tenders present on the spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/DEaIHKKTZ5 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

"The fire broke out in the ground of the under-construction building of the Central Secretariat, where an iron container and wood and some chemical items were kept. At present, the fire has been brought under control," said DFS officials. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the matter are awaited.

