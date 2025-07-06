New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has seized more than 1,200 rolls of the banned Chinese "manjha" in one week and arrested three men from different parts of the city ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, an official said on Sunday.

The action, carried out over the past week, led to the seizure of 1,226 rolls of the nylon-based Chinese "manjha" -- a hazardous kite string banned due to its involvement in multiple injuries and fatalities, especially during festive seasons -- the official said.

The crackdown began with the first seizure at Kamla Market on June 26, followed by operations in Uttam Nagar on June 27 and in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi on July 5. Three FIRs have been registered and three accused, including those selling and supplying the banned string, arrested, the official added.

"The crackdown is part of a pre-Independence Day preventive drive to curb the sale of Chinese manjha, which poses serious threats to humans, birds and animals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

In the first case, police arrested Raju Chaurasia (51), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and seized 922 rolls of the banned Chinese "manjha" from a godown-cum-shop owned by him. He was found selling the product both offline and online through social media platforms, police said.

Chaurasia was previously booked in two cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating government orders.

In the second case, 248 rolls of the banned string were seized from Areeb Khan (22), a resident of Daryaganj. He was caught while trying to sell the contraband near Kamla Market in central Delhi. Police said Khan had worked at a clothing store, before switching to the illegal kite-string trade due to high profits.

In the third operation on July 5, Danish Khan (28), a native of Babanpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested with 56 rolls of Chinese "manjha" from Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad. Police said he was a local kitemaker who turned to selling the banned string to increase his earnings.

"All three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Environment Protection Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to trace the larger supply network involved in this trade," the DCP said.

