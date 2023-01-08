Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday praised the Chitrakala Parishath institution, saying that it must not remain restricted to Karnataka and should grow at the national level.

Speaking after inaugurating the 20th Chitrasanthe organized jointly by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and the Department of Higher Education here on Sunday, he said, "The National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi has earned a top position, similarly, the Chitrakala Parisath must grow at the national level."

"The government is ready to extend all cooperation to build this organization further. This is one of the institutes which can take the Brand Bengaluru to the national level, and it must grow along the lines of IIT, IIM, and the National School of Law University," he added.

CM Bommai said that paintings reflect the rich Indian culture and such a work is not happening anywhere.

"The Chitrasanthe must not be restricted to Bengaluru alone as there are a good number of artists in Kalyana Karnataka and south Karnataka but they lacked a proper platform for the exhibition of their talent. This year, the Chitrasanthe must be held in four divisional headquarters, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi-Dharwad for which the government will give full cooperation. Bengaluru is quite a unique city as it has been a home for technology, IT/BT, new science, and Startups, besides a cradle for art, culture, and spirituality thanks to spiritual centres like ISKCON, Art of Living, and Isha Foundation," he said.

Bommai said the government has permitted to have an exhibition in NGEF highlighting the growth of Science and Technology in Bengaluru.

"Suitable land will be provided to have an exhibition to show how a variety of arts have grown in the state capital. From next year, the Chitrasanthe can be held for two days and the citizens must purchase the artwork to encourage the art. The painting is an expression of feeling and emotion. The painting needs no technology and the same can be used to improve the art. The inner feelings can be expressed through the artworks," he further said.

The Chitrakala Parishath Chairman BL Shankar, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, MP P C Mohan, MLA Rizwan Arshad, and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

