Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) One occupant was killed and another was injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15pm, he said.

"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," he said.

One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.

