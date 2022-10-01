Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch today took Salim Fruit, an accused in a Rs 62 lakh extortion case and a relative of Chhota Shakeel, into its custody from jail after a court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6.

The Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI, "Mumbai Crime Branch today took Salim Fruit into its custody from jail. A court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6 in an extortion case. He along with Riyaz Bhati tried to extort Rs 62 lakh from a trader."

Also Read | Twitter Bans Over 57,000 Accounts for Promoting Child Porn, Nudity in India.

Earlier in August, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel.

The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. The case was filed suo moto on February 3 pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Post-Navratri Firing Near Kandivali; Killers Nabbed From Gujarat.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," NIA said.

On September 26, Riyaz Bhati, an alleged aide of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch from the Andheri area in connection with an extortion case. He was sent to police custody until October 1 by the Esplanade Court the next day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)