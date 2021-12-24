Panaji, Dec 24 (PTI) The Goa government's task force on COVID-19 met on Friday to discuss the Omicron variant situation amid the Christmas-New Year festival season in the coastal state.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Burns Former Live-In Partner Alive, Sets Himself on Fire.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the meeting, said the task force has asked all stakeholders to take complete precaution during the festival season to curb the spread of Omicron.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Three Out of 183 Positive Cases Had Taken Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Health Ministry.

He said his government had decided not to impose any curbs during this season but people need to be alert and adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He informed that the state would install a genome sequencing machine next month in Goa Medical College and Hospital to test COVID-19 samples to find if the Omicron variant, found first in Africa in November, is present.

The state's expert committee on COVID-19 will meet on Monday, the CM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)