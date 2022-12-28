Mysuru, Dec 28 (PTI) A church was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified people at Periyapatna taluk here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have occurred at St. Mary's church on Tuesday .

According to the police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the idol of Infant Jesus kept in the cradle at the crib created for Christmas, ransacked the altar by throwing the candles kept, destroyed the pots, and took away the offerings box.

The vandalism came to light when one of the workers at the Church, Rajanna entered the premises to switch on the light, late in the evening, they said.

The priest of the Church was said to be away from the town, when the incident happened.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of theft and detailed investigation will reveal things, they said, adding that CCTV camera recordings nearby are being checked.

