Bhubaneswar/Balasore, Sept 15 (PTI) A day after arresting four contractual workers of the DRDO's Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore district, on charges of espionage, Odisha Police Wednesday handed over the case to CID, Crime Branch to probe into allegations of leaking secrets to foreign agents after being honey trapped.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay ordered the CID, Crime Barnch to take up the matter from Balasore district police which had arrested four persons on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against them at Chandipur Police Station . “As per the order of @DGPOdisha, Crime Branch will take over investigation of Chandipur PS Case.No. 76/2021. A four member probing team headed by Addl SP Prasant Ku. Bisoyi is heading top @SPBalasore to take charge of investigation,” Crime Branch, Odisha said in its official twitter post.

Meanwhile, Bisoyi took over the charge after reaching Balasore with his four member team.

Earlier in the day, the ITR's four contractual employees were produced before the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Balasore and they were sent to judicial custodyafter their bail petitions were rejected.

Booked under section 121-A (conspiracy against the state) two of the accused, while being taken to judicial custody claimed they were innocent. They were heard shouting slogans like “Bande Mataram,” and “I am an Indian.”

One of them also continued to sing ..”Jana Gana Mana Adhi Nayak Jay Hai…” all along the road till he reached to the SDJM's court, Balasore.

Replying to questions from reporters, they admitted to Whatsapp chats with a woman from Uttar Pradesh but refuted that they were in contact with any Pakistani agent as claimed by the police. They were in touch with the woman both on Watsapp and Facebook for several days before police arrested them.

They also denied receiving any gratification in order to pass information from the ITR.

Balasore SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said: ”We cannot rule out the possibility (of a honey trap) at this stage. The investigation is on.”

Police said social media accounts of the accused including Facebook and WhatsApp and phone call details are being investigated.

A case against has been registered against the four accused persons under sections 120-B/121-A/34 of IPC-R/W and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secret Act for causing serious harm to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

In January 2015, a former DRDO cameraman Iswar Chandra Behera working at ITR, Chandipur, was arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan Intelligence Agency, ISI. He was convicted and awarded life imprisonment in February this year.

