Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) The West Bengal CID named at least 10 persons in its chargesheet for the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla which it submitted to the Barrackpore Court on Friday afternoon, an officer said.

The chargesheet, which was submitted by the state investigating agency 87 days after the killing of Shukla, also named 12 persons including two Trinamool Congress leaders, from Barrackpore and Titagarh, he said.

According to the official, if the 12 suspected others are found to have played a crucial role in the murder, the agency will submit a supplementary chargesheet later.

The CID has so far arrested 10 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Shukla, who was a close aide of Barrackpore's BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead bike-borne assailants in front of the party's office in Titagarh on October 4 last year.

