Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered gold weighing approximately 1.864 kg and valued at Rs 1 crore, concealed in the loader's bag from Mumbai airport, the CISF said on Friday.

"On December 11, 2023 at about 0300 hrs while carrying out a sweeping exercise (security checking exercise) at the Baggage Break up Area (BBA), Terminal-2, Mumbai airport, CISF personnel of the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) noticed the suspicious activity of an Indigo loader Akshay Kule who was outsourced from Agile Airport Services at the BBA area," the CISF said in a press release.

Based on strong suspicion, CCTV footage of the BBA area was meticulously reviewed, revealing Kule's involvement in the theft of smuggled gold from the check-in baggage of an incoming flight.

"The matter was informed to Senior officers of CISF and customs officials and immediate action was taken. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the area and examined the belongings of Akshay Kule. The search led to the discovery of 16 gold bars, weighing approximately 1.864 kg and valued at Rs 1 crore, concealed in the loader's bag," the CISF added.

The loader along with the detected gold biscuits was handed over to AIU/Customs officials for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings. (ANI)

