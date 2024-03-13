Cochin (Kerala) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday booked a passenger for carrying inadmissible amount of Indian and foreign currency at Cochin airport.

The passenger was traveling from Cochin to Kuala Lumpur and is said to be a native of Tamil Nadu, said officials.

As per the information provided by the CISF after the examination of baggage, he was carrying Indian currency of Rs 15 lakhs and foreign currency worth Rs 1,25,085 which were seized by the CISF.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)

