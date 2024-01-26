New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) women band comprising of 84 musicians paraded the Kartavya Path in Delhi on the 75th Republic Day.

The CISF's women band was in vibrant Lahariya turbans adorned with saffron hackles and sparkling band instruments, playing the spirited tune of 'Amar Senani'. The band was led by Constable Kashyap Monika Narendra conveying CISF's unwavering commitment to national security.

The CISF women marching contingent followed the band led by Assistant Commandant Tanmayee Mohanty with three Supernumerary Officers and 144 Other Ranks.

The women contingent of CISF embodies the essence of women empowerment and pay homage to the courageous saga and enduring legacy of Veerangna Maharani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

The colour of the hackle is inspired from the saffron hue in our national flag, symbolising strength and indomitable courage. CISE, a technologically advanced force, ensures impenetrable security for India's critical infrastructure, including airports, sea ports, nuclear energy installations, and Delhi Metro.

Upholding the motto Protection and Security in thought, word, and deed, the women marching contingent is saluting the nation from the 'Kartavya Path on this auspicious occasion.

Earlier, the Central Reserve Police Force women band contingent marched at Kartaya Path led by Constable Sosa Alpaben. The band consisting of 100 women personnel that played the tune, 'Desh Ke Hum Hai Rakshak during the Republic Day Parade.

The CRPF has the distinction of raising one of the first Women Band Contingents.

Following the band was a Women's contingent from CRPF 'Peacekeepers of the Nation' led by Assistant Commandant Megha Nair, 234 Battalion, Visakhapatnam.

The Force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women-armed police battalion in the world.

CRPF Women Contingent consisted of 148 Women drawn from units deployed in various parts of the country for anti-insurgency, anti-naxal and Law and Order duties and depicts a mini India as it consists of Mahila personnel from all parts of the Country.

The Force has a long history of valour and sacrifice since 1939 when it was Crown Representative Police and has earned 2,553 medals. They have displayed the finest professionalism as part of IPKF in Sri Lanka, in CICT/Ops Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions.

CRPF is the largest Para Military Force in the world having 246 battalions with over 3.24 lakh personnel. (ANI)

