New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In view of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday emphasised the importance of man-portable air defence systems, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari delivered the inaugural address during the 8th edition of the Air and Missile Defence Seminar and Exhibition organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) in New Delhi on Friday.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 22-Year-Old Murdered on Birthday, Five 'Friends' Held.

Speaking at the occasion, Chaudhari said "In view of prevailing threat scenario in the country, utilization of aerial platforms by anti-national elements, against our vital strategic and military installations cannot be ruled out. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has once again brought into focus the effectiveness of man-portable air defence systems especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

Calling for close coordination between the forces on the ground for enhanced aerospace safety, IAF chief said the creation of an air defence command may prove to be counterproductive.

Also Read | Supreme Court on Rape: Woman Can't File Rape Case if Willing To Stay With Man After Relationship Goes Bad; Check Update on Filing Rape Charges.

Air Defence command is proposed to be created by the Department of Military Affairs as part of the process to create theatre commands in the country to bring in more jointness among the three services for warfighting and operations.

"While there is a need for close coordination between all elements within the same airspace to ensure aerospace safety as well as effective Air Defence, creation of an air defence Command may prove counter-productive because, Air Defence operations are inextricably linked to counter air operations and all offensive ops, as the success or failure of one, will dictate the demands on the other," Chaudhari said.

The IAF has been in opposition of the division of its combat assets into different theatres as it feels that its fighter aircraft can switch with ease from one front to the other.

The IAF chief further stated that air defence and offensive missions are interdependent and "if executed in isolation, these would not only be disjointed but also ineffective in design or execution of the joint strategy."

Chaudhari said that modern 4.5 and 5th generation aircraft have the omni-role capability and to restrict those aircraft to any one role would lead to their underutilisation.

"Flexibility, one of the characteristics of air power, gives a planner the freedom to swing roles depending on the air situation and this must be capitalised on," he added.

The IAF chief said that crystal gazing into the future, penetration by stealth platforms and low-cost drones, rockets and hypersonic projectiles will challenge our detection and interception capability.

"Thus, there is further research required in the field of persistent, multi-spectral, all-weather surveillance from space-based assets. We need to also look at the capabilities of high altitude long endurance and medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft to fill the surveillancevoids.

"For destruction, we need to invest in technology such as Directed Energy Weapons, Laser dazzlers and multiple weapon systems to take on Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicles and hypersonic missiles," he said.

Notably, the central government is now considering the acquisition of an indigenous long-range unmanned aerial vehicle with strike capabilities being developed by a private Indian firm in partnership with an Israeli defence manufacturer.

The Indian firm's contribution to the project is as per the Make in India norms prescribed by the government for the products to qualify for being considered by the defence forces, they said. India is operating two predator drones which were hired on lease from an American firm and they have been helping the Navy to keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean Region.

India has acquired 12 American P-8I anti-submarine warfare and surveillance planes for keeping an eye on the IOR and was working on getting six more of these planes.

However, after the government's instructions on import programmes, the government would soon decide on the project too shortly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)