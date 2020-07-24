New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi on Friday sought to blame the AAP government for waterlogging in parts of the national capital, even as they demanded that the funds "due" to the civic bodies be released soon.

At a joint press conference, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain also alleged that Kejriwal government was "not cooperating" with the corporations in fighting COVID-19 or addressing civic issues.

"Delhi suffering from COVID and the city government woke up only after the Union Home Minister swung into action, and now people are facing waterlogging issues. We are saying, let's work together but the AAP government doesn't wish to," Prakash said.

The North Delhi mayor blamed the problem of waterlogging in various parts of the city on Delhi government.

"There are five agencies associated with waterlogging issues -- PWD (Public Works Department), DJB (Delhi Jal Board), DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation), flood department, and MCD (civic bodies). Four of the agencies are under the Delhi government, we only take care of drains which are up to 4 feet deep. So, the city government should have prepared well for the monsoon. We see what happens at Minto Bridge every year," he said.

On July 19, a 56-year-old man, who was driving a mini-truck, had drowned after he was stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital.

The other two mayors also raised the issue, besides seeking the funds "due to the civic bodies".

"I am going to Kirari tomorrow, there is a huge waterlogging there. I will be writing to the CM and Raghav Chadha, who is the vice chairman of the DJB, to also visit the area and help people," Prakash said.

The three mayors also sought release of funds from the Delhi government.

"We are unable to pay salaries to our heathcare workers as our source of income have dried up during the pandemic. We urge the Delhi government to release funds worth Rs 1,108 crore due to the NDMC, and similarly for other two corporations," Prakash said.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told reporters that healthcare workers in civic-run hospitals have "not been given salary for the past three months".

He alleged that this was "because of the corruption plaguing the corporations" and demanded that these corona warriors be paid their salaries.

Rejecting the charge, Praskash said, "AAP govt has failed in making arrangements for monsoon leading to waterlogging. Chadha is making this baseless allegation to divert attention from the waterlogging issue."

The mayors also said that one lakh trees each would be planted in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the NDMC, SDMC and EDMC, respectively.

"SDMC has already started it. We (NDMC) have also started it and about 5,000 tress we have already been planted," the mayor added.

