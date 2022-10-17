New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday carried out a demolition drive to remove "illegal structures" near Batla House in Jamia Nagar using bulldozers amid a heavy police presence.

Commuters complained about traffic jams in the area due to the drive.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Set on Fire, Dies at Saifai Medical College Hospital in Etawah.

According to civic officials, the demolition drive was conducted after due inspections by the ground staff where it was found that a number of "illegal structures" have come up in the area encroaching upon government land.

"The demolition drive was conducted to remove these illegal structures. Permanent as well as temporary structures including shanties and kiosks were removed during the drive," a civic official said.

Also Read | Odisha: Board of Secondary Education Introduces Aspirational Component in Curriculum for Classes 9, 10.

Civic authorities also said that encroachers were provided “necessary opportunity” to furnish documents to prove their ownership before the action was carried out.

Commuters travelling through the area faced traffic jams on Okhla Road, Zakir Nagar Main road, Batla House Chowk, Kalindi Bypass Road among others which they claimed were due to the demolition drive.

They said that some school buses with children on board were also caught in the traffic congestion.

"Earlier too many such drives were conducted but this was the first time when roads in the regions were blocked by the police. No traffic diversions were planned and vehicles including school buses and ambulances were stuck in jam due to the action. Authorities should have chalked out a proper plan before launching any such drive," a commuter and resident of the area, Khalid Moin, said.

A senior police officer said that a demolition drive was conducted by MCD officials in Jamia Nagar with proper traffic diversions. "We provided police assistance to the concerned government agency to carry out the demolition drive. While the drive was being carried out, vehicular traffic was affected and accordingly traffic diversions were made," the official said.

Earlier in April this year, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri which had witnessed a communal clash during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. The drive was halted following a Supreme Court order.

Later in April-May, demolition drives were carried out in areas such as Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Dwarka and Najafgarh.

Demolition drive in Madanpur Kahadar and Shaheen Bagh had witnessed strong opposition from the public. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aamanatullah Khan was also detained by the Delhi Police for obstructing the drive in Madanpur Khadar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)