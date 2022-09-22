Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered on Thursday in connection with a wall collapse in Dombivali in Thane district in which two persons died, a police official said.

The case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the civil contractor responsible for building a wall between Dombivali and Kopar railway stations, Senior Inspector PM Bhalerao of Vishnunagar police station said.

"Two labourers had died and three were injured in the incident which took place on Wednesday in Siddharth Nagar area along the tracks. The civil contractor did not follow laid down safety norms, which endangered the workers involved in the construction work," he said.

No arrest has been made so far and probe into the case was underway, he added.

