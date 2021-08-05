New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old employee of the Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) was arrested for allegedly extorting money from people in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Thursday.

Shyam Sunder, a resident of Mandawali here, joined DCD in March this year. He was presently deployed with a team of Delhi government officials for issuing challans to those violating Covid norms, they said.

Also Read | WBJEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released, Candidates Can Download Answer Key on Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The police said although the fine amount to be paid for not wearing mask is Rs 2000, the accused asked the victims that he would not issue challan if they pay Rs 1,000 to him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the DCD staff was involved in extortion from violators of Covid norms and was arrested on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2021 Celeb-Inspired Look: Nora Fatehi in Gorgeous Studded Saree Is All The Inspiration You Need This Festive Season.

"He used to receive money in his personal Paytm account from those violating Covid norms. Many such earlier transactions have been found in his Paytm account. The mobile used to receive such payments has also been recovered," she said.

The matter came to light when Ravinder Pandey, a resident of Faridabad, told the police that on August 2 that he was travelling with his family in a car from his village in Gorakhpur to Faridabad via Ghazipur, officials said.

He was stopped by DCD staff Shyam Sunder who first threatened him that he would issue a challan of Rs 10,000 for not wearing mask as there were five members in his family but later asked for Rs 1,000 in his Paytm account.

Police said Pandey then transferred Rs 1,000 via Paytm app and then made a PCR call.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)