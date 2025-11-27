Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): In recognition of the evolving security paradigm and the need for seamless coordination between Civil Administration and the Armed Forces, Shivneri Brigade under the aegis of Southern command, in collaboration with YASHDA (Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration) has undertaken training of probationers of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), said release.

According to the release, it is a second Civil-Military Fusion Training Capsule under the aegis of Southern Command. The release said that a week-long program brought together 144 probationers (108 male and 36 female) and Army personnel to enhance synergy, institutionalise cooperation, foster mutual understanding and enhance interoperability between the two pillars of national service.

Also Read | WinZO Founders Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda Arrested by ED on Money Laundering Charges.

As per the release, with significant participation of women probationers, the program reflects India's commitment to diversity in governance and defence collaboration.

The primary objective of this capsule is to promote interoperability, informed decision-making and collaborative readiness between Civil Authorities and the Indian Army, thereby strengthening governance and crisis response at both regional and national levels.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Noney District, No Casualties Reported.

The Release said that participants are gaining insight into the Army's ethos, discipline and professional philosophy, thereby understanding the critical role of the military in safeguarding national sovereignty and assisting civil authorities during emergencies. The initiative aims to strengthen civil-military synergy further for disaster relief, internal security, and developmental initiatives.

The Civil-Military Training Capsule 2025 is a strategic investment in India's governance architecture & Athmanirbartha. By fostering trust, interoperability and shared responsibility, the training ensures that future Civil Servants and the Armed Forces can act as one cohesive team in safeguarding sovereignty, responding to crises and driving development. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, appreciated the efforts and noted that this joint initiative under the Southern Command and YASHDA sets a benchmark for collaborative leadership, thereby strengthening the nation's preparedness for the challenges of tomorrow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)