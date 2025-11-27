Noney, November 27: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Noney in Manipur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. In an X post, NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 26 kilometres at 5:42 am today. "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 27/11/2025 05:42:11 IST, Lat: 24.57 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur," the nodal agency posted on X. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the Bay of Bengal at 2:59 am. Earthquake in Bhutan: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Strikes Kingdom of Bhutan, No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/11/2025 02:59:55 IST, Lat: 20.25 N, Long: 91.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," NCS wrote. Earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in Manipur and north-east India, which witnessed several earthquakes between November 2024 and January 2025. Meanwhile, on November 21, Dhaka and several parts of Bangladesh experienced strong tremors following a 5.5-magnitude earthquake near Narsingdi, tremors of which were felt in parts of India, including West Bengal and adjoining north-east India, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The USGS reported that the quake occurred at 10:08 am (IST). Tremors were widely felt in Dhaka around 10:40 am.

