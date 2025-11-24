New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, addressed officer trainees of various Civil Services at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, according to a release from the Vice-President's Secretariat.

Recalling the inauguration of the newly constructed NACIN premises at Palasamudram by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, the Vice-President noted that NACIN has emerged as a premier institution at the heart of capacity-building for India's Customs and GST administration.

Addressing the trainee officers, he highlighted the special significance of the year as the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Father of the All-India Services. He said Sardar Patel's visionary leadership laid the foundation for transforming colonial India into a strong, Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As per the release, the VP commended the Union Public Service Commission, which will mark its centenary in 2026, describing it as a "guardian of merit, integrity, and fairness" in civil services recruitment.

The Vice President stressed the need for inclusive development. He said both wealth creation and wealth distribution are equally important, and highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed strong emphasis on both wealth creation and wealth distribution for national progress.

The Vice-President described GST as a landmark reform that has streamlined the country's indirect tax system. He emphasised that tax evaders must be curbed and punished, stating that laws are enacted for the betterment of society and the nation. The law of the land must be enforced, he said, adding that this responsibility lies in the hands of officials.

Speaking on the role of civil servants in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, he said the nation's development journey has been centred around last-mile delivery and inclusive growth.

He encouraged probationers to prioritise team excellence over individual excellence, noting that institutions and nations are built through collective effort.

He noted that the world is changing rapidly, and technology evolves every day, and therefore, officers must upskill themselves to meet emerging requirements. He encouraged officers to embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, and Blockchain for improved transparency and governance. He highlighted IGOT Karmayogi as an "excellent platform" for capacity-building anytime, anywhere.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President acknowledged the immense hard work of the probationers, noting that out of nearly 12 lakh UPSC aspirants, only about 1,000 are selected each year. He said that out of 140 crore people, they now hold a rare opportunity to bring meaningful change to society. "With great power comes great responsibility," he reminded them, urging them to use this opportunity in the service of the nation.

Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication and RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, Amit Khare, Secretary to the Vice President of India, Director-General, NACIN, Subramanyam and Other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

