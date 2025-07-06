Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) An umbrella body of civil society groups, Abhaya Mancha, on Sunday announced a march to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on August 9, seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on that day last year.

Hundreds of people will march from Hazra More to Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat on that day, seeking punishment for all those involved in the heinous murder, said a spokesperson of the West Bengal Doctors' Front, one of the constituents of the platform.

"August 9 will mark one year of the unprecedented crime which shook the conscience of the entire country and the world. Still, we fail to see sincere efforts on the part of the state to find all those involved in the crime, all those who were behind shielding the perpetrators and suppressing evidence. We are yet to get a conclusive reply on how one person can be involved in such an incident," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that an "apolitical" march to the state secretariat Nabanna will be held on that day, seeking justice for the doctor.

He made the announcement after meeting the victim's parents, who said that they will also join the march.

The CBI, which probed the case, was able to secure the conviction of a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, Sanjay Roy, in the case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court.

