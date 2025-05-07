Gwalior (MP), May 7 (PTI) All civilian and commercial flight operations from Gwalior's Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia will remain suspended till May 9 in the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said on Wednesday.

The airport uses the runway of the Maharajpura airbase of the Indian Air Force for flight operations. The airbase serves as a major hub for fighter aircraft.

Gwalior Airport Director Kashinath Yadav told PTI that the airport has been closed for civilian and commercial aircraft till May 9. The airport also shared the information on social media.

Earlier in the day, India's security forces hit at the core of Pakistan's terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks.

Indian jets early Wednesday hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan's airspace, officials said.

A large number of terrorists were present at the nine high-value sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir when India attacked in the darkness of the night, they said.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the sites included the JeM's sprawling headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT's in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

The retaliatory action follows the "savage killing" of 25 male tourists, gunned down in front of their wives and families, and one local guide in the higher reaches of Kashmir's Pahalgam town on April 22.

