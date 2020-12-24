Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 24 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday inaugurated the eSewa Kendra in the Tripura High Court.

Referring to the use and significance of technology in the legal system, CJI Bobde said that systems like eSewa Kendra would help people get more access to the courts and legal proceedings.

"I was acutely conscious that this technology is such that it is going to make justice technology dependent. But you would all know that the other option was to shut down courts which of course was an impossibility particularly the High Courts and the Supreme Court," the CJI said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony here.

"The access to justice became dependent on the possession of this technology. It is a great idea and I think to have eKendras like the one I have inaugurated will give more access to courts," he added.

Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Akhil Kureshi and other officials also attended the event. (ANI)

