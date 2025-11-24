New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Justice Surya Kant on Monday officially assumed charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, shortly after being administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the ceremony, the newly appointed CJI arrived at the Supreme Court, where he offered floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, underscoring his commitment to constitutional values and justice delivery.

President Murmu shared the update on the oath-taking ceremony through X (formerly Twitter), posting, "Shri Justice Surya Kant sworn in as the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Congratulatory messages poured in, with leaders, legal experts and public figures expressing confidence in Justice Kant's leadership.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi posted on X, "My warm wishes to Justice Surya Kant as he takes oath today as the 53rd CJI. His elevation marks the beginning of a 14-month tenure at a crucial juncture for our judiciary. May his leadership further strengthen constitutional values, institutional integrity and the promise of justice for every citizen."

Justice Surya Kant succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai. His appointment was made by the President under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, following the outgoing CJI's recommendation.

Throughout his tenure on the Supreme Court, Justice Kant has contributed to several landmark rulings, including those on Article 370, the Pegasus spyware case, free speech, citizenship, and electoral roll reforms.

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant's journey from a small-town practitioner to the country's highest judicial office reflects decades of distinguished legal service. He earlier served as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and rendered several significant judgments during his time at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.He will serve until February 9, 2027, upon attaining the age of 65. (ANI)

