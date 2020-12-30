Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government should clarify its stand on Maratha reservation before the Supreme Court starts its hearing on the matter from January 25, a prominent leader of the community said on Wednesday.

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete said his organisation had sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to convene a meeting over the issue.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Supreme Court is going to hearthe Maratha reservationissue from January 25 on a regular basis.

"The government should clarify its stand before the hearing. It should also tell us who is going to represent the Maharashtragovernment and it should take people concerned into confidence."

"We had also sent a letter to the chief minister to organisea meeting and clarify stand before January 31. He has assured us that the government will respond positivelyto Shiv Sangram's demands," Mete said.

In 2018, the state government enacted a law to provide reservation to people of the Maratha community in jobs and education.

The validity of the law has been challenged in the apex court, which has stayed its implementation. A larger bench of the SC will now hear the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)