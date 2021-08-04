Bihar Sharif (Bihar), Aug 4 (PTI) Six members of an extended family, including a 60-year-old man, were shot dead at a village in Bihar's Nalanda district in a clash that is said to have erupted over a long-standing land dispute, a senior police official said.

The incident took place at Lodipur village under Chhabilapur police station area of the district, Superintendent of Police Hari Prasath said.

The deceased belonged to an extended family, the members of which were involved in a dispute over the ownership of 50 acres of land for the past 20 years.

Those who have died of gunshot wounds include Yadu Yadav (60), his sons Pintu Yadav (30) and Madhesh Yadav (25), brothers Dhirendra Yadav (50) and Shival Yadav (40) besides 50-year-old Binda Yadav.

The SP said that efforts were on to nab the attackers.

