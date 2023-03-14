Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) The class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal began on Tuesday with around 8.5 lakh students appearing for it, an official said.

A total of 2,349 centres have been set up for the examinations that began with the first language papers, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

No untoward incident was reported on the first day of the examination, he said.

Radiofrequency devices (RFD) were used in Malda and Uttar Dinajpur districts where a large number of examination centres identified as sensitive are located, he added.

These devices detect the presence of electronic items in the examination centres, Bhattacharya said.

The RFDs were used as part of a pilot project, he said.

The candidates were allowed to leave the centres only after two hours of the examination, the official said.

