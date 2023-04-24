Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) With tempretures cooling down, schools in West Bengal resumed in-person classes Monday, after closure of the campuses for one week due to extreme heat wave conditions.

A school education department official said as the conditions improved with the onset of rains, the school closure advisory is not being extended.

Also Read | Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

The April 16 state government notification had said "due to the heatwave situation....all autonomous/state/central government aided and private schools in state, except hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, will remain closed with effect from April 17 for a week or until further order" .

South Point High School Managing Committee Vice-Chairman Krishna Damani told PTI, "physical classes of our junior and senior sections resumed today (April 24) after being suspended for one week due to the sweltering heat conditions."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Anantnag.

The Headmaster of state-run Hindu School, Subhrojit Dutta said in-person classes began from primary to upper primary section (class one to six) on Monday (April 24) after being suspended from April 17-22 due to the heat wave as recommended in the last state notification.

"Classes of senior students will also begin after tests which had to be rescheduled from April 17 to April 24, ... We don't want to be trailing in the academic calendar in any way," he added.

The city and its neighbouhood areas recorded 33.8 degree Celsius maximum temperature Monday, two degrees less than normal, during the day.

The minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.7 degree one degree less than normal.

During the heat wave conditions, the city and neighbourhood recorded maximum temperatures hovering round 40 degree while other parts of south Bengal had recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 37 degree - to 44 degree.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)