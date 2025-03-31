New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that a cleanliness campaign was conducted at religious places across the city on March 28 and 29, and similar drives will be conducted at more such sites across the city.

According to an official statement, the special two-day cleanliness drive, held on March 28 and 29, covered 522 temples and focused on the removal of unauthorised banners, posters and hoardings.

Official data said that over 24,500 posters, banners, and hoardings were removed from religious sites as part of the initiative. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also continuing its campaign to eliminate unauthorised advertisements from public properties.

On Monday, Gupta visited the Kali Mata Mandir at Deepali Chowk, where she offered prayers and inspected the cleanliness measures in place, according to the statement. Speaking about the initiative, she emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining a clean and sacred environment for devotees.

"Religious places are not just centres of faith but an integral part of our cultural heritage. This initiative, carried out with public participation and government cooperation, is setting a benchmark for cleanliness efforts. Our goal is to make Delhi a clean and green city," she said.

Providing details of the ongoing campaign, CM Gupta revealed that the City SP Zone recorded the highest number of removals, with 5,896 posters and 461 banners taken down.

Meanwhile, the CNZ Zone led in temple clean-ups, covering 269 religious places. Other zones, including SSZ, SNZ, CLZ, KPZ, and RZ, also witnessed extensive cleanliness efforts, the statement added.

"We will accelerate similar drives at other religious sites across the city. Cleanliness should be a habit, not just an occasional effort," she added.

The chief minister also warned that strict action would be taken against any officials neglecting their duties in ensuring cleanliness. She urged Delhiites to actively participate in the initiative, saying that maintaining cleanliness is a collective responsibility and not just the government's duty, the statement said.

