New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed officials to clear bus lanes of illegally parked private vehicles to ensure seamless traffic movement, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As on June 6, nearly 28,000 challans have been issued under the bus lane enforcement drive of the Transport Department that kicked off on April 1.

The minister undertook a combined inspection of bus lanes and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) in various parts of southwest Delhi along with senior officials.

The bus lane enforcement drive has currently reached 67th day and 10th week of its implementation and has been receiving a good response and feedback from bus commuters and citizens, the statement said.

During the inspection, Gahlot directed the transport department officials to ensure clearance of bus lanes occupied by unauthorized parking of private vehicles near the Mahipalpur crossing through awareness and continuous monitoring with support of bus marshals, it said.

During the inspection, he also visited Dhaula Kuan and Lajwanti Chowk on the outer ring road.

There were various reports of unauthorized parking of private vehicles in this area which had been causing severe jam and obstruction to movement of buses. He directed the transport department enforcement team to ensure clearance of bus lanes to ensure seamless traffic movement, said the statement.

Senior officials from Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC which builds, manages and maintains all major BQS in Delhi except NDMC areas were also present during the inspection.

Gahlot also directed DTIDC officials to ensure maintenance and repair of all BQS across different parts of Delhi for maximum passenger convenience, the statement said.

The Delhi government had started an intensive enforcement drive for buses and goods carriage vehicles from April 1.

The Transport Department has also been monitoring and prosecuting the defaulters of the bus lane enforcement rules under various provisions of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

As of June 6, 28,086 challans have been issued by the Transport department, which includes 1,007 challans to bus drivers for bus lane violation and 27,079 challans to private vehicles owners for parking in bus lanes, it said.

A total of 419 vehicles have also been lifted/towed for improper parking in the bus lane under this initiative. The enforcement staff/teams will continue issuing challans by imposing fines under the relevant rules in violations of the bus lane discipline, the statement said.

"I am highly impressed to see that now citizens are participating in this initiative and reporting cases of violation through various media platforms and WhatsApp numbers setup by the Transport Department.

"The DTC and cluster drivers have also demonstrated incredible cooperation with the initiative. We have decided to expand the initiative and take it as an opportunity to improve our on-ground facilities such as BQS in various parts of Delhi. I have directed DTIDC and the Transport Department to survey the condition of all the BQS in Delhi and ensure proper maintenance and repair," Gahlot said.

