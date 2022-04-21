Hubballi (KTK), Apr 21 (PTI) A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Also Read | Heroin Worth Rs 1,300 Crore Seized from Container Near Kandla Port in Gujarat.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Belagavi, where he was hiding, on Wednesday and brought here this morning, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told reporters.

Also Read | Air Courier Service for Central Armed Police Forces, IB, NDRF Resuming from April 23.

Prohibitory orders are in place in five police stations under section 144 of the CrPC and would remain in effect in five police stations till Saturday, he said.

Ram said police personnel from neighbouring districts were brought to Hubballi.

"The situation is normal and peaceful. So far, 126 people have been arrested while our teams have gone to various places to arrest the remaining accused," the Police Commissioner said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police official's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post showing a saffron flag on a mosque that surfaced in the social media on Saturday night.

After the speech, the mob went on the rampage damaging many police vehicles, and hurled stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media, claiming he was innocent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)