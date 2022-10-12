New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A thick layer of mist shrouded Delhi on Wednesday, lowering visibility to 350 metres in some parts of the capital.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Playing Lord Shiva Dies of Cardiac Arrest on Ramlila Stage in Jaunpur (Watch Video).

Partly cloudy weather is predicted during the day.

An official at the India Meteorological Department said the heavy mist is a result of a prolonged spell of rain, which increased moisture content in the air.

Also Read | Muslim Man Cannot Compel First Wife To Live With Him, Says Allahabad High Court.

"Heavy mist reduces visibility for a small period of time but does not cause much inconvenience to commuters. It is not the season of fog yet," he said.

The official said the visibility at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, dropped to 600 metres and to 350 metres at the Palam weather station at 8.30 am.

At 9 am, the capital's air quality index stood at 66, which falls in the "satisfactory" category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)