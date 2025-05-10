Jammu, May 10 (PTI) In the wake of the recent drone attacks by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday held interaction with the civil society members here to discuss steps taken for public safety, state of preparedness and the importance of maintaining communal harmony during these critical times.

The chief minister during the interaction urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, appealing to the citizens not to panic and to rely solely on verified and official sources of information.

Stressing the importance of effective communication, he outlined a set of measures aimed at enhancing public awareness and strengthening the emergency response mechanism across the region.

The chief minister informed the participants that safety guidelines and verified updates would be disseminated through the Department of Information using local television, radio channels and an official WhatsApp channel.

He also emphasised the traffic department's role in raising awareness about emergency alert sirens and signals.

The deployment of police personnel in sensitive areas was discussed as a means to manage panic and assist with crowd control, while designated relief camps, functional bunkers and healthcare facilities are being kept in a state of readiness, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting was informed that in order to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, the government is maintaining supply chain and regulating prices.

Fire services, ambulances and Civil Defence units have been placed on high alert to ensure a swift and coordinated emergency response.

Abdullah reiterated the administration's commitment to maintaining communal harmony and urged community leaders to play a proactive role in fostering peace and unity.

Special attention is also being given to the safety and care of livestock in affected areas.

The health department has been directed to keep hospitals and primary health centres fully prepared for emergencies and that a dedicated helpline was now active for patients in need of life-saving drugs or dialysis.

Blood donation camps are being organized in collaboration with NGOs to meet medical requirements on the ground.

The chief minister concluded the session by expressing gratitude to the civil society members for their participation and support.

He reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of every citizen during this time of crisis.

The interaction saw participation from a broad spectrum of civil society members, including ex-servicemen, former police chiefs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, heads and presidents of industry and commerce, trade and travel associations, former ministers and representatives of various political parties.

Educationists, academicians, stakeholders from the tourism sector, heads of religious organizations representing Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities, representatives of Gujjar and Bakarwal groups, lawyers' bodies, fruit and mandi associations, transporters and NGOs were also present.

The participants appreciated the chief minister for convening such an interaction at a time of heightened tensions.

They pledged their full support under Abdullah's leadership and affirmed their commitment to standing united with the government during the ongoing crisis.

