Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the areas that have been severely hit by rains in the state and meet the affected people on Thursday.

The chief minister will conduct the aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar districts. He will also meet the affected people in Kota, Anta (Baran) and Jhalawar, an official spokesperson said.

There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rains, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.

Several residential areas were submerged and more than 4,000 people had to be shifted to safer places. Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most. The Army and the Air Force were asked for their support in the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

