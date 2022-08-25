Mumbai, August 25: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Professional Result for the June 2022 exams today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu to check their scores.

The CS Professional exam 2022 was conducted by ICSI from June 1 to 10, 2022. The result will be available along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022: ITI Exam Results for 1st and 2nd Year Released at ncvtmis.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

How to Check ICSI CS Result 2022:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Once on the homepage, click on the "CS Professional 2022" link

Enter credentials

The results will get displayed on the screen

Download results and take a printout for further needs.

According to the website, ICSI will conduct the December session examination for the Executive and Professional programme from December 21 to 30. Meanwhile, ICSI Executive 2022 results will be declared at 2 pm today.

