Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Aiming to promote the cultivation of pulses in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday virtually launched procurement operations of Urad, Arhar, and Moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in 20 procurement centres across the state.

"The procurement of these crops at support price will give a boost to the income of farmers. Farmers will now have the option that they will be able to sell Arhar, Moong and Urad crops wherever they get a higher price", CM Baghel said.

According to an official statement, tur and urad crops will be purchased at the minimum support price of Rs 6,600 a quintal and moong crop at Rs 7,755 a quintal through Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Maryadit (Markfed).

"Urad and Moong will be procured from October 17 to December 16 this year while Arhar will be procured from March 13, 2023, to May 12, 2023. Under this scheme, Arhar will be procured from registered farmers at the rate of 4 quintals an acre, Moong 2 quintals an acre, and Urad 3 quintals an acre," the statement said.

The farmers sowing these crops should get themselves registered on the kisan.cg.nic.in portal to avail of the benefits of the scheme.

"To avail the benefits of the scheme, the farmers sowing these crops should get themselves registered on the kisan.cg.nic.in the portal by submitting the photocopy of B-I, P-II, Aadhar card, and bank passbook along with the loan book and application form to the authorities concerned. The registration for the same will end on October 31 this year," it said.

"Urad, Moong, and Arhar crops are also grown in good quantities in Chhattisgarh. Urad is cultivated in about 122.01 hectares in Jashpur, Surguja, Gariyaband, Raigarh, and Kondagaon regions while Moong is grown in about 16.34 hectares in Janjgir, Raigarh, Kabirdham, Kondagaon, and Jashpur regions and Arhar is cultivated in 120.31 hectares in Kabirdham, Jashpur, Balrampur, Rajnandgaon and Surguja regions," the statement added. (ANI)

