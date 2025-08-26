Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has conveyed heartfelt greetings to all citizens of Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a release said.

On this sacred festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, the Chief Minister expressed his wishes that the worship of Lord Ganesha would dispel all hurdles and challenges, fostering progress, prosperity, and development for both the nation and the state.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement.

He also urged everyone to install eco-friendly Ganesha idols and engage in worship and devotion to Lord Ganesha, while contributing to environmental conservation.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

Also Read | India-US Reaffirm Commitment to Enhancing Cooperation Amid Tensions Over Additional 25% Tariffs on Indian Products.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

While it is celebrated across the country, in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, it is celebrated with much joy, fervour and fanfare, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)