Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the distribution ceremony of 50 JCB machines organised by the Bharwad Yuva Sangathan - Gujarat Pradesh, held at Town Hall in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

During the event, 50 economically disadvantaged youths from the Bharwad community were provided with JCB machines without any down payment, as part of an initiative to empower them towards self-reliance, according to the press release.

Commending the efforts of the organization, the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised that when society joins hands with the government in its efforts to empower the youth, the pace of development doubles.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, CM Patel extended his greetings and remarked that the Prime Minister has introduced several visionary initiatives that hold immense value for society. He emphasised the importance of prioritising environmental considerations in every sphere of life--be it livelihood, business, or lifestyle--to realise the goals of sustainable development. He added that when every village and every community takes proactive steps, Viksit Gujarat will lead to Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister further stated that the natural resources inherited from our ancestors must be preserved and passed on to future generations. Highlighting the Prime Minister's continuous efforts in this direction, he stressed the need to prevent water wastage and adopt methods for groundwater recharge and conservation. Appealing to the public, the Chief Minister called for a collective effort to eliminate the use of plastic from daily life, aligning with the broader vision of transforming Gujarat into a plastic-free state and, ultimately, a plastic-free India.

He also noted that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched last year by the Prime Minister as a step towards combating global warming, has evolved into a people's movement. Under this campaign, Gujarat planted over 17 crore 50 lakhs trees across the state last year, earning the distinction of being ranked second in the nation--a milestone the Chief Minister proudly acknowledged.

CM Patel stated that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign began on World Environment Day 2025. He appealed to the public to actively participate in increasing the green cover by planting more trees under this initiative. Reaffirming the state government's commitment to Viksit Gujarat, the Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's emphasis on "GYAN Shakti" -- referring to the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: the poor, youth, farmers (Annadata), and women. He stated that the state is moving forward with focused efforts in these areas.

The occasion was graced by the presence and blessings of esteemed religious leaders, and former MLAs Bhavanbhai Bharwad and Lakhabhai Bharwad, along with prominent leaders from the Bharwad community, District President Anil Patel, and Ashish Bhatt. (ANI)

