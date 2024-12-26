Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, participated in the Veer Bal Diwas celebrations at Thaltej Gurudwara in Ahmedabad today, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Sikh children, especially the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singhji, who laid down their lives for the protection of their faith and the nation.

The observance, introduced in 2022 and celebrated annually on December 26, was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the courage and devotion of the Sikh martyrs.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of India's rich traditions of sacrifice and penance.

He stated that these traditions play a vital role in maintaining self-respect and dignity while safeguarding the nation's core values.

Patel stressed that Veer Bal Diwas instils the spirit of "Nation First" in the youth and children, inspiring them to uphold the country's cultural heritage and values.

He said, "The day serves as a symbol of the heroic legacy of people who embraced martyrdom rather than succumbing to forced religious conversion, thereby upholding the protection of culture, the motherland, and self-respect."

He also reflected on the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who harmonised longstanding traditions with the Indian civilisation, ensuring that India's rich heritage is recognised and celebrated. As an example of this integration, Patel noted that the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which traditionally recognises children's exceptional achievements and bravery, was this year presented on Veer Bal Diwas instead of its usual date of January 26.

During the program, the Chief Minister participated in the Shabad Kirtan at the Gurudwara and offered prayers to the Guru Granth Sahib. He also engaged in serving food as part of the Langar Seva, reflecting the spirit of selfless service central to Sikhism.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including city Mayor Pratibha Jain, MP Dinesh Makwana, MLAs, Amit Shah, Jitubhai Patel, Amul Bhatt, Darshana Vaghela, and Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel. A large number of Sikh devotees also attended the program, showing their deep respect for the day's significance. (ANI)

