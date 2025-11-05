Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 5 (ANI): 2025: On the auspicious occasion of the 556th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Nanak Ji, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the satsang, kirtan, and prayer session organised by the Sikh families at the Gurudwara in Por of Gandhinagar district.

At the Gurudwara, the Chief Minister had the divine darshan of Guru Granth Sahib and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity, peace, and well-being of all the state's citizens, a release said.

On this occasion, the Mukhya Sevadar of the Gurudwara, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, along with Paramjit Kaur Chhabda, welcomed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by presenting him with a shawl and a replica of the Golden Temple.

Chief Minister and other dignitaries also participated in the service of distributing prasad during the langar at the Gurudwara.

Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals Rushikesh Patel, Mayor Meera Patel, MLA Rita Patel and Alpeshji Thakor were also present at the Gurudwara.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)

