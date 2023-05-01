Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): Congratulating the people all over the world and of the state for Gujarat Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has moved forward towards development.

Gujarat celebrates its foundation day on May 1, known as "Gujarat Gaurav Day".

Also Read | ‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev Dies at 85.

The Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister we are celebrating Amritkal, this first Gujarat Foundation Day of Amritkal is a day of special importance. On May 1, 1960, Gujarat came into existence as a separate state and Gujaratis have moved forward towards development. Whether it is an earthquake, flood outbreak or corona epidemic, Gujaratis have faced every calamity with determination."

Referring to the fact that Gujarat has shown the country and the world as a role model state of development under the leadership of the Prime Minister, what is the development, what is "Vikas ki Rajneeti", the Chief Minister said that, the people of the state have shown immense faith and trust in the leadership of Narendra Modi and have given a huge mandate to continue this journey of development of Gujarat. For that, we accept the debt of love from all the people.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Around 2,300 Indian Citizens Brought Back From War-Torn Sudan, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

On the occasion of the glorious foundation day, the Chief Minister said, "We will not let the trust and confidence reposed in us by the public and we will fulfil the promises we have made, we will increase the honour of Gujarat."

He said that PM Modi has crossed the extremes of development in every field to make Gujarat the growth engine of the country and created the pinnacle of hard work. The confidence that PM Modi has exuded in Gujarat, will leave no stone unturned to uphold it and work for the development of the state.

Mentioning that India has become a country with the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of PM Modi, he said that by 2027, PM Modi has called to make India, a five trillion US dollar economy.

"Like every call of his, we are all ready to accept this call with the support and blessings of people," he added.

Gujarat's share in the total GDP of the country is 8.36 per cent and in the coming years, the Chief Minister expressed his commitment to make the share reach more than 10 per cent.

Mentioning that this government has given the biggest historical budget of 3 lakh crores this year, he said, "We are going to build world-class infrastructure facilities in Gujarat in the coming years in every field including but not limited to education, health, security, natural farming, rural development, youth employment."

Whether it is ease of living or ease of doing business, Gujarat has accelerated its development with the benefit of the double-engine government, he added.

Highlighting that this government has achieved the remarkable achievement of signing an MoU of 80 thousand crore rupees under the Atmanirbhar Gujarat scheme in the first 100 days of its ruling, the Chief Minister said that among the commitment shown by the Prime Minister for green growth, Gujarat is poised to lead the way with 40 thousand crores green ammonia project in Kutch of Gujarat.

"Along with industry and trade, the tourism sector is also of special importance for Gujarat.We are going to build a tourism development facility worth Rs 8,000 crore in the next five years to develop iconic tourist places like Statue of Unity, White Rann, World Heritage Site - Dholavira, Gir Forest, Somnath-Dwarka and Shivrajpur," he added.

To be determined for Gujarat to be at the top in every field of development, the Chief Minister said that Narendra Modi laid a strong foundation for the development due to which Gujarat has become famous all over the world. He is determined to build a self-reliant and developed India in the Amritkaal"

"On today's Gujarat Gaurav Day, let us all resolve together to dedicate ourselves to a self-reliant India and to the development of Gujarat," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)