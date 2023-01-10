Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday apologised with folded hands to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for any inconvenience caused during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) organised in Indore.

A three-day program was organised for the 17th edition of PBD at Brilliant Convention Centre in the city from January 8. Addressing the program on the last day, CM Chouhan said, "I apologise to you (NRIs) for the inconvenience caused to you on Monday. We did not leave any stone unturned for the arrangement but the popularity of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was such that the hall became small."

"I apologise with folded hands if any inconvenience has been caused. You (NRIs) should return by keeping our love in your heart and forgive us," he added.

Chouhan also said, "Today is a rare occasion when Presidents of three nations present on the same stage. I am very happy, my heart is full of joy but there is also sadness. Indore has welcomed you like someone welcomes in a wedding, but when you bid farewell, it causes pain."

"The three days of joy, enthusiasm, and celebration have passed. Yesterday, I went to the Padharo Mhare Ghar programme. The NRIs were very emotional. It felt like there were no longer guests and hosts, but two families joined together. Indore has been discussed for three days. This was not a government program. The people of Indore did this program wholeheartedly," the CM said.

"PM Modi said, 'Indore is the capital of cleanliness and taste', I will say that Indore is also the capital of public participation. The NRIs have planted saplings and we will grow these trees. PM Modi gave the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and gave the mantra of Panchamrit to save the environment," he added.

Chouhan further said, "In Madhya Pradesh, we start any program with the worship of daughters. Our growth rate is the highest in India at 19.76%. Our contribution to India's GDP is 4.3%. I am requesting you all, don't forget MP. Make whatever contribution you can in investing here. Invest yourself as well as make others do the same. You and I are not far apart. We have made friends of MP. You should become friends with Madhya Pradesh. Do make a small contribution for your motherland. I will call you again in February to see Cheetah."

"Apart from the summit, you should visit Madhya Pradesh. Now, the time of farewell has arrived. Farewell with the memories of Indore, Madhya Pradesh and our love in our hearts. Without you, this convention centre, Rajwada, 56 shops, Sarafa and Indore would seem empty," he added. (ANI)

